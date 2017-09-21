'No hope on the horizon' for Yemen, U.N. humanitarian official says

Devastated by conflict, widespread cholera and the total collapse of infrastructure, Yemen has reached the precipice of a humanitarian catastrophe and there is “no hope” for resolving the crisis anytime soon.

That grim assessment of the situation in the poverty-stricken Arab nation came during media briefings this week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where the theme of discussions is “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”

“The prescription for the future at the very best is bleak,” said Jamie McGoldrick, the U.N.’s resident humanitarian coordinator in Yemen. “It’s a disaster. I believe I’ll be coming back to [the U.N. General Assembly] next year with bigger numbers, and more desperate a situation … because there's nothing on the horizon that looks like it's going to go anywhere soon.”

Two years of conflict between pro-government forces and Shiite Muslim Houthi rebels have laid the groundwork for unhealthy conditions, according to humanitarian aid workers. The United States has been criticized for selling arms to Saudi Arabia, which leads an Arabian military coalition in support of Yemen’s government and has been accused of killing civilians in indiscriminate bombings.

“Civilians have borne the brunt of any pain and suffering,” McGoldrick said. “It’s one of the worst international humanitarian law violations situations. The parties to the conflict are completely indifferent to their obligations under the Geneva Conventions [rules that protect people who are not participants in the conflict].

McGoldrick painted a dire picture of conditions in the nation of 27 million people, of which about 3 million have been displaced. Among the horrifying facts: At least 7 million people don’t know when their next meal will come and what it might be. About 400,000 children under the age of 5 are acutely malnourished and every 10 minutes a child dies. Fifty percent of the health structures don’t work, while 1,700 schools don't function, 30,000 health workers have not been paid salaries and 2 million children are out of school.

“There's a lost generation,” McGoldrick said. “There's a growing radicalization in the country because of absence of governance, absence of security.”

The country’s cancer center has closed, McGoldrick added. The blood banks are under pressure. Dialysis is no longer available because the machines don’t work. Treatment is lacking for diabetics.

“And all of that is having an impact on an already weakened population,” the humanitarian official said. Throughout the country, “people are dying … silent deaths,” he said.

Exacerbating the death toll is the Saudi-led coalition’s halt of all commercial traffic in and out of the international airport in the country’s capital, Sana.

As many as 10,000 Yemenis are reported to have died from critical health conditions because they could no longer travel overseas for medical treatment, according to international media reports citing local government data.

“There’s no hope on the horizon right now politically,” McGoldrick said. “So the result of that is there’s no hope on the horizon for the humanitarian situation, because we cannot solve this problem. This is a political problem."