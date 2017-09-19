The United Nation’s secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, used a high-profile platform – with President Trump in the audience – to warn that the world is facing its worst nuclear peril since the Cold War, and that “fiery talk can lead to fatal misunderstandings.”

Guterres, delivering his first address as secretary-general to the annual gathering of the world body's General Assembly, also spoke of the threats posed by climate change and terrorism, and called for common resolve in confronting the refugee crisis.

But some of his strongest admonitions dealt with North Korea and its nuclear program – and how the world responds to it. “We must not sleepwalk our way into war,” Guterres said, calling for statesmanship to rein in North Korea’s mercurial leader, Kim Jong Un.

Kim has repeatedly directed apocalyptic threats toward the United States and American allies such as South Korea and Japan. But Trump has also rattled some world leaders with talk of “fire and fury” that could be directed at the North.

The Portuguese secretary-general, who took the reins at the U.N. earlier this year, called for unity in the face of an array of threats, and spoke out against “those who demonize and divide.”

“Societies are fragmented; political discourse is polarized,” Guterres said. “We are a world in pieces – we need to be a world at peace.”