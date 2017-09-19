One word to rule them all: 'Sovereign'

The governing theme of President Trump's speech to the United Nations General Assembly could be summed up in one word: sovereignty.

In a 42-minute speech, "sovereign" and its variations appeared 21 times, most frequently in the opening and closing parts of the address.

Trump clearly rejected the emphasis that his predecessor, Barack Obama, and other Democrats have put on international institutions and multiparty agreements that restrain national sovereignty.

"The nation-state remains the best vehicle for elevating the human condition," he declared -- a sentiment that many internationalists would dispute.

"Our success depends on a coalition of strong and independent nations that embrace their sovereignty, to promote security, prosperity and peace for themselves and for the world," he said.

At the same time, as several analysts noted, Trump's respect for the sovereign decisions of independent nations did not extend to the three countries that he singled out for the most criticism -- Iran, Venezuela and North Korea -- which he threatened to "totally destroy" if they force the U.S. to "defend itself or its allies."

Those countries, Trump put in a separate category of "rogue regimes that violate every principle on which the United Nations is based."

"They respect neither their own citizens, nor the sovereign rights of other countries," Trump said, suggesting that, as a result, they had forfeited their own sovereign rights.

