Rise. Resist. Protest and persist.

That’s at least what the signs implored at a rush-hour demonstration Monday evening at New York’s Grand Central Terminal. But fewer New Yorkers are heeding the call to action. At what was supposed to be the first big protest against Donald Trump’s appearance in the city, fewer than 1,000 protesters attended.

“It’s kind of like battle fatigue. People are worn out,’’ said Judy Cuttler, an Iowa-born artist who said she first came to New York in 1969 to protest the Vietnam War. With Trump back in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, she had been expecting big protests against his presence. “I couldn't find any so I came here,’’ said Cuttler, who had joined the modest crowd in a march against white supremacy.

Demonstration organizers said, however, they expect crowds to pick up later in the week with events planned almost every day of the U.N. gathering. Richard Rice Alan, a professional entertainer who was marching in a top hat and suit plastered with slogans comparing Trump to Hitler, said people were not so much worn out as regrouping.

“I myself had to pull back for a while. I had to get my rage under control,’’ he said.

Even a pro-Trump demonstrator, who tried to heckle the protesters, seemed disappointed by the lackluster showing. He darted between the demonstrators, planting himself directly in their path — waving his Trump 2020 flag so close in people’s faces that he almost hit a few.

Nobody bothered to pick a fight.