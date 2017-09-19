North Korea, Iran and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar are a few of the bigger challenges that await more than 100 heads of state and government as the annual United Nations General Assembly gears up in New York.
What's happening:
- President Trump: In his first address before the General Assembly, Trump threatened to 'destroy North Korea' and called Kim Jong Un 'Rocket Man' | Read his full remarks here
- U.N. reform: The United States sponsored an event Monday on reforming the 193-member world body. Trump has been critical of the U.N. and has promised to cut the U.S. contribution to its budget.
- Hurricane Irma: Devastation caused by the storm was on the agenda Monday.
- Climate change: California Gov. Jerry Brown is touting the steps that states, cities and businesses can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after Trump announced that the U.S. will pull out of an agreement to fight global warming.
- Terrorism: Several events are on the agenda, including a meeting Monday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with leaders of five African nations — Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — seeking to assemble a 5,000-strong force to fight the growing threat from extremists in the vast Sahel region.
- Cyber-terrorism: A side event co-hosted by Britain, France and Italy on “Preventing Terrorist Use of the Internet” will be attended by senior representatives of major social media companies on Wednesday.
- Peacekeeping: The Security Council is holding a high-level meeting Wednesday on U.N. peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year.
Trump, a United Nations foe during his campaign, offers nuanced praise
|Noah Bierman
President Trump, who dismissed the United Nations as feckless and worthless during his campaign, offered measured praise for the institution during his debut speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday, even as he complained that the United States was bearing too much of the cost.
“The United States is one out of 193 countries in the United Nations, and yet we pay 22% of the budget and more,” Trump said. “The United States bears an unfair cost burden.”
Yet he thanked U.N. Secretary General António Guterres “for recognizing that the United Nations must reform,” and singled out for praise efforts led by the U.S. to combat AIDS and malaria and to help empower women around the world.
The dual message suggested that Trump still sees a role for the international body, though a lesser one than either of his predecessors, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Trump said that “the nation-state remains the best vehicle for elevating the human condition.”
“This is the beautiful vision of this institution. And this is the foundation for cooperation and success,” he explained. “Strong, sovereign nations let diverse countries with different values, different cultures and different dreams not just coexist, but work side by side on the basis of mutual respect.”