North Korea, Iran and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar are a few of the bigger challenges that await more than 100 heads of state government as the annual United Nations General Assembly kicks off today in New York.
What's ahead:
- President Trump: The spotlight will be on Trump as he makes his first appearance at the General Assembly. He is expected to address the assembly Tuesday.
- U.N. reform: The United States sponsors an event Monday on reforming the 193-member world body. Trump has been critical of the U.N. and has promised to cut the U.S. contribution to its budget.
- Hurricane Irma: A high-level session is scheduled Monday on the devastation caused by the storm.
- Climate change: French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting Tuesday to spur implementation of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. Trump has announced the U.S. will pull out of the pact.
- Terrorism: Several events are on the agenda, including a meeting Monday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with leaders of five African nations — Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — seeking to assemble a 5,000-strong force to fight the growing threat from extremists in the vast Sahel region.
- Cyber-terrorism: A side event co-hosted by Britain, France and Italy on “Preventing Terrorist Use of the Internet” will be attended by senior representatives of major social media companies on Wednesday.
- Peacekeeping: The Security Council is holding a high-level meeting Wednesday on U.N. peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year.
United Nations says detained Americans in Iran are being held illegally, demands their immediate release
|Melissa Etehad
The day after Iran's President Hassan Rouhani arrived in New York to join world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, the U.N. demanded the release of an Iranian American businessman and his father who are being detained in Iran.
The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention--an independent body of five members appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council-- found Monday that 45-year-old Siamak Namazi and his 81-year-old father, Baquer Namazi, are being held illegally in Iran and urged the government to immediately release them.
"The deprivation of liberty of Mr. Siamak Namazi and Mr. Mohammed Baquer Namazi... is arbitrary," the Working Group concluded in its report. "The appropriate remedy would be to release [them] immediately and accord them an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations..."
The Namazis, who hold both U.S. and Iranian citizenship, have been imprisoned in Iran for nearly two years. They were convicted of espionage in a secret trial in 2016 and were each sentenced to 10 years in Tehran's Evin Prison.
The U.N. group described the practice of Iran arresting dual Iranian American citizens as an "emerging pattern."
Babak Namazi, the brother of Siamak and son of Baquer, has been working for their release. He said Monday's decision was an important step forward.
“I am incredibly gratified that the United Nations has found the detention of my father and brother illegal," Babak Namazi said in a statement.
"This shows unequivocally what we have known all along: that they have done nothing wrong. I urge the government of Iran to release them immediately on humanitarian grounds.”