Argentina says missing submarine suffered explosion but doesn't know the crew's fate

The Argentine navy confirmed Thursday that its missing submarine experienced an explosion Nov. 15 in south Atlantic Ocean waters but had no information on the fate of the 44 crew members.

“There was an anomalous event [which was] unusual, short, violent and non-nuclear, consistent with an explosion,” Argentine navy spokesman Capt. Enrique Balbi said at a news conference in Buenos Aires, the capital.

Balbi declined to speculate on the fate of the crew and whether there was a chance of rescuing them. Assuming that the submarine remained intact after the blast and is resting on the ocean floor, the ship had only a seven day supply of oxygen, which might have run out Wednesday.

The explosion took place in ocean waters 240 miles east of the Valdes Peninsula in Argentina’s Chubut province. The blast was detected less than 40 miles from where the submarine’s captain, Pedro Fernandez, last communicated with onshore authorities and mentioned problems with the ship’s battery system.

Balbi explained the delay in the announcement by saying his government on Wednesday received confirmation of the explosion from the U.S. Navy, which received and analyzed the data collected from its sonar technology. Separate confirmation came Thursday morning from an Austria-based agency that monitors for violations of the global ban on nuclear testing.

Family members, who said they were told the news shortly before the Thursday morning news conference, said they were enraged by the Argentine Navy’s handling of the information.

“Now there is no hope. We are furious. They are shameless,” said Itati Leguizamon, wife of the sub’s radar specialist German Oscar Suarez, speaking of navy officials. She spoke to reporters at the entrance of the Mar del Plata naval station located 250 miles south of Buenos Aires. “They lied to us. How are they not going to know [before now] that there was an explosion.”

Both the U.S. and Austrian reports independently placed the scene of the explosion at roughly the same place.

Balbi said various ships and aircraft participating in the multinational search and rescue operation are now on their way to the area to look for and recover the submarine. Included are ships capable of mapping the ocean floor. Balbi cautioned that even once the sub is located, rescue could be complicated by ocean depths ranging from 600 to 9,000 feet.

The U.S. Navy has also dispatched two specialized aircraft capable of detecting submarines below or above the ocean surface, as well as specialized manned and unmanned underwater vehicles capable of cutting into the submarine and extracting the crew.

The submarine disappeared as it cruised from Ushuaia in Argentina’s southern extremity toward the Mar del Plata naval base. Word of the disappearance spurred assistance from 13 nations, including Russia, Great Britain, Peru, Brazil and France in addition to the U.S.

Special correspondents D’Alessandro and Kraul reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Bogota, Colombia, respectively.