A dream reunion for 10 pals from Argentina ends tragically on a New York bike path

It was a long-anticipated dream vacation for the 10 friends who traveled to New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation, a reunion of tight-knit pals from Argentina.

But their joyous gathering — capped off with a bike ride along a riverfront pathway near the World Trade Center memorial — turned into a nightmare when a suspected terrorist drove onto the crowded bike path, killing eight people and injuring a dozen more as he rammed into bikers, pedestrians and finally a school bus.

Five of the high school friends were among the dead.

Ariel Erlij, 48, who organized the trip for his former classmates, was the owner of a steel company. Hernan Ferruchi, Diego Angelini, Hernan Mendoza and Alejandro Pagnucco were all architects. All of them still lived near Rosario Polytechnic Institute, the school where they became lifelong friends.

Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press Students play soccer as an Argentine national flag hangs at half-staff at the Polytechnic Institute in Rosario, Argentina. Students play soccer as an Argentine national flag hangs at half-staff at the Polytechnic Institute in Rosario, Argentina. (Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)

Early Wednesday, before classes began, students and teachers gathered in the courtyard for a moment of silence. Alicia Oliva, the school’s vice director, slowly read the names of the victims, one by one.

“We embrace all our loved ones in this difficult moment that no one ever should have to live through,” a statement from the school said.

Rosario’s mayor, Monica Fein, declared three days of mourning in the city to honor the victims.

“It seems impossible these Rosarian neighbors celebrating their 30th anniversary of graduation suffered this terrible crime by an unbalanced person in an act of terror of this magnitude,” the mayor said, adding that she was gripped by “profound pain.”

Argentine President Mauricio Macri said in a statement Wednesday that he felt “profound sadness” at the men’s deaths.

“This,” he said later in the day, “has really shocked many Argentinians.”

Andres Kudacki / Associated Press A bicycle lies on the bike path where a suspected terrorist drove onto the pathway and killed eight people Tuesday in New York City. A bicycle lies on the bike path where a suspected terrorist drove onto the pathway and killed eight people Tuesday in New York City. (Andres Kudacki / Associated Press)

The trip to America for the former classmates was partly to reunite with another student from Rosario, Martin Marro, who lives in Boston. Marro had met his friends in New York on Tuesday and joined them on the bike ride. He was among those injured in the attack and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Mateo Estreme, the Argentine consul in New York, said he was handling arrangements to transport the bodies of the five men to Buenos Aires, about 175 miles southeast of Rosario.

Cecilia Piedrabuena, the wife of Ariel Benvenuto, a group member who escaped with minor injuries, told the media in Rosario that her husband escaped serious harm because he was riding at the rear of the group and was behind where the driver — identified by police as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbekistan immigrant — apparently cut into the bike lane and accelerated into riders.

“They had been looking forward to this trip for a long time,” Piedrabuena said. “I can’t believe it’s ended this way.”

Special correspondent D’Alessandro reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Special correspondent Chris Kraul contributed from Bogota, Colombia.