Argentine navy says it has detected banging sounds. Could they be from the missing submarine?

Family members of the crew aboard Argentina’s missing submarine received a ray of hope Monday after a navy spokesman said search vessels operating 200 miles off the coast detected sounds resembling those made by objects striking a submarine’s metal hull.

Striking the wall is a way sub crews have of sending distress signals, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters. The ARA San Juan submarine and its 44-member crew have been missing since Wednesday when it disappeared en route from Ushuaia to Mar de Plata naval base, which is 250 miles south of Buenos Aires, the capital.

Balbi cautioned that recordings of the sounds coming from an estimated depth of 650 feet were still being analyzed and couldn’t yet be linked to the missing vessel. But it was a welcome bit of positive news after the navy earlier in the day formally withdrew its statement Saturday that the crew had sent seven satellite messages, raising hopes that a rescue might be in the offing.

The navy also confirmed that the submarine’s captain reported a failure in the vessel’s battery system Wednesday prior to losing all radio contact. Officials did not explain why they waited until Monday to disclose the captain’s distress call.

Officials said ARA San Juan Capt. Pedro Martin Fernandez, messaged Wednesday that the vessel was at “the start of a breakdown” and had a short circuit in its battery system. The 30-year-old, German-built submarine is powered by a combination of diesel and electric power.

Upon hearing the captain’s communication, officials ordered him to sail the ship into the Mar de Plata naval base “by the most direct route,” Argentina navy spokesman Gabriel Galeazzi said. “Breakdowns are normal, they are reported all the time .....[and] can affect navigation, which is why all possibilities are being analyzed.”

Word of the submarine’s mechanical problems came as search operations intensified in storm-tossed waters off Argentina’s Patagonian coastline. Swells as high as 27 feet were reported by ships participating in the seven-nation search-and-rescue operation. The Argentine navy tweeted video showing the intense weather conditions.

With family members’ emotions seesawing with every scrap of information, fears that time may be running out for the crew lent the rescue operation a sense of urgency. If the ARA San Jose has not surfaced since it disappeared Wednesday, it is thought to have only a seven- or eight-day supply of oxygen. Monday marked the fifth day of its disappearance.

The operation includes vessels and aircraft from the U.S., United Kingdom, Brazil, Chile, Peru and France, in addition to Argentina.

The U.S. Navy’s Southern Command said early Monday it was dispatching four unmanned underwater search vehicles to Argentina to assist in the search. The U.S. Navy has already promised two patrol aircraft, and NASA has lent an airplane loaded with instruments that can detect anomalies above or below the ocean’s surface.

U.S. Navy diving teams specializing in deep sea rescues have also been sent to Comodoro Rivadavia, the Patagonian city where the rescue operation is headquartered.

Despite poor weather conditions, the international rescue team is “scouring the bottom of the ocean with sonic equipment” that is capable of creating three-dimensional pictures of the ocean floor in efforts to locate the sub, navy spokesman Balbi said.

Families of the 44 crew members are being kept informed of the search, and Galeazzi acknowledged that many expressed “discouragement” after the navy told them that the Saturday report of satellite communication attempts by the crew was in error.

“It affects the families because they are hoping for any new fact,” Galeazzi said.

On Monday, Argentine President Mauricio Macri visited Mar de Plata naval base to talk with the crew’s family members, who have congregated there to await word of their loved ones.

CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. CAPTION An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. CAPTION Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. CAPTION UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson. UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson.

Special correspondents D’Alessandro and Kraul reported from Buenos Aires and Bogota, Colombia, respectively.