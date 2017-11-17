World Mexico & The Americas

With Raiders and Patriots set to play in Mexico City, here's a glossary of American football terms in Spanish

By

Some terms are fairly obvious. If you’ve got 100 yardas, you’ve got a football field. Some words carry the flavor of Spanglish, like taclear. And when a quarterback gets tackled in the backfield, that’s el sack.

With the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots set to play in Mexico City this Sunday in a stadium more accustomed to fútbol than football, here’s a sampling of terms typically used in Mexico for American football.

St. Louis Rams blitzer Billy Jenkins bears down on Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair in Super Bowl XXXIV. John Sleezer / Knight-Ridder Tribune

Blitz

La carga

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson, right, blocks Rams linebacker Robert Quinn (94) in a game in October. Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press

Blocking (to block)

Bloquear

Clipping isn't the only term with a long Spanish translation. A punt is sometimes called "la patada de despeje." Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

Clipping

Bloqueo ilegal por atrás

A Chargers cheerleader performs at a game against the Denver Broncos at StubHub Center in October. Jae C. Hong / Associated Press

Cheerleader

Porrista

(Also la animadora)

Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi is carried off the field by players celebrating their victory over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II on Jan. 14, 1968. Associated Press

Coach

El entrenador

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis during a game Nov. 12. Paul Sancya / Associated Press

Cornerback

El esquinero

Cincinnati Bengals return man Adam Jones kneels for a touchback after catching a kickoff from the Dallas Cowboys. Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press

Dead ball

Pelota muerta

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones just misses what might have been a touchdown reception in a Nov. 5 game against the Carolina Panthers. Curtis Compton / TNS

End zone

La zona de anotación

The Minnesota Vikings' and Washington Redskins' lines face off in a game Nov. 12. Mark Tenally / Associated Press

Line of scrimmage

La linea de golpeo

(Also la linea de ataque)

Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson makes a diving catch in a Nov. 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Stephen Brashear / Associated Press

Pass

El lanzamiento

Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for a career-best 355 yards (yardas?) in a Nov. 12 victory over the Houston Texans. Jae C. Hong / Associated Press

Quarterback

El lanzador

(Also mariscal de campo)

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is held aloft by New England quarterback Tom Brady after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 in February. Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images

Super Bowl

El Super Tazón

(Also, and our favorite, El Super Bowl)

Sanchez reported from Mexico City and Padilla from Los Angeles.

