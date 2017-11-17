With Raiders and Patriots set to play in Mexico City, here's a glossary of American football terms in Spanish

Some terms are fairly obvious. If you’ve got 100 yardas, you’ve got a football field. Some words carry the flavor of Spanglish, like taclear. And when a quarterback gets tackled in the backfield, that’s el sack.
With the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots set to play in Mexico City this Sunday in a stadium more accustomed to fútbol than football, here’s a sampling of terms typically used in Mexico for American football.
Sanchez reported from Mexico City and Padilla from Los Angeles.