Palestinians look to Arab governments for help. But they have other concerns

Many Arab countries quietly cooperate with Israel on trade, security and other issues, and the once-common stance that Israel has no right to exist has lost some traction. In May, after Iran fired rockets from Syria into Israel and Israel retaliated with missile strikes, Khalid bin Ahmed al Khalifa, the foreign minister of the Persian Gulf nation of Bahrain, which does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, tweeted: "As long as Iran violates the regional status and uses its forces and missiles to transform states into wastelands, every country in the area including Israel has the right to defend itself and destroy the sources of danger."