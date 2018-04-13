Nearly 1,000 Palestinians injured in Gaza-Israel border protests

The protest marked the midway point for six mass demonstrations planned by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist militia that rules the Gaza Strip. The demonstrations are timed to culminate in mid-May, around the date commemorating the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding and, this year, the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It is also near the date when President Trump said the U.S. would move its embassy to Jerusalem — a vow that has incensed Palestinians who claim half the city as their own.