Cease-fire begins in war-torn Syria, but civilians and officials worry about violations

A cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and Russia for civil-war-torn Syria began at sunset Monday, though fighting between government and opposition forces was reported during the day.

The cease-fire, announced Saturday by U.S. and Russian officials, was backed by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Syrian military announced a seven-day “regime of calm,” that was accompanied by a warning that Syria reserved the right to respond to “any violation from the side of terrorist groups.” The last “regime of calm” two months ago led to a fierce government offensive.

Russia, an Assad ally, also announced the cease-fire on its official state media.

But Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, chief of the general staff’s main operational directorate, said the Russian air force will “continue airstrikes against terrorist targets in Syria,” opening the possibility that Russia will continue bombing U.S.-backed moderate rebel forces as it has for much of the past year.

Rudskoy said that a center has been set up for the U.S. and Russia to designate targets. U.S. officials said that joint center is not yet in operation.

The Assad government and its Russian ally have heavily bombed civilian targets this month. Local Coordination Committees in rebel-held parts of Syria said Russia, the Syrian government or their allies had killed 437 civilians between Sept. 2 and 9, 159 of them in besieged rebel-held Aleppo.

Hours after U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the week-long cessation of hostilities early Saturday, Syrian or Russian aircraft killed more than 40 civilians in Aleppo and Idlib alone.

On Sunday, another five people were killed in Aleppo, according to medical personnel at the main hospitals.

And on Monday, four barrel bombs — long tubes filled with shrapnel and explosives and dropped from helicopters — fell on civilian targets on the Al Qaterij neighborhood, wounding three, and there were reports of barrel bombings in five other neighborhoods. It wasn’t known if there were further casualties. The five years of fighting has killed more than 250,000 people and displaced millions.

The last time a cease-fire was announced, in early July, the Syrian government proceeded with a fierce offensive backed by Russian airstrikes that closed the last remaining supply route to rebel-held Aleppo.

One question about the suspension of hostilities involves a monitoring mechanism. Rudskoy said Russia will be sending drones over Syrian airspace to monitor the cease-fire but didn’t say whether the reconnaissance will be made public.

U.S. officials declined to give details of the mechanism or to say if they will go public in the event there are violations.

Should the cease-fire take hold, the U.N. has plans to send food and medical supplies to Aleppo and other besieged cities and towns, whose population totals more than one million.

But U.N. officials said under current plans, no U.N. personnel or vehicles will be sent into Aleppo and its agencies will turn over supplies to local partners. That means there will be no monitoring of the cease-fire by U.N. personnel and no reporting by international observers of the aid deliveries.

Neither the Syrian government nor rebel forces were party to the agreement announced Saturday, but both the U.S. and Russia promised to press their allies to observe it.

Although many governments and civilians were skeptical about the prospects for peace, children in Aleppo apparently had a much brighter outlook.

“The kids in Aleppo are still alive. They didn’t give up. I walked around and children in their new clothes,” Abdulkafi Alhamdo, a teacher, told reporters on an Internet news-room connection. “They run, they play and laugh. It is fantastic to see life from the ashes of war.”

Before the cease-fire went into effect, Assad visited a suburb of Damascus, the capital, recently evacuated by the armed opposition, state television reported, engaging in prayers to mark the beginning of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

The state Syrian Arab News Agency, or SANA, broadcast live images of Assad flanked by religious leaders and officials at a mosque in the suburb of Daraya.

Last month, the government took back Daraya, a 15-minute drive southwest of the center of the capital, after forging an agreement with rebels who had endured a crushing four-year siege.

The government, which is facing a country-wide insurgency that has seized substantial territory, is eager to show it can reassert its power, especially in areas close to its seat of power.

A sermon by the mufti of Damascus, Adnan Afyooni, drove home the government’s mantra: that the Syrian civil crisis, which began in 2011 as anti-government uprising and has since devolved into a bloody sectarian proxy war, was a “paid revolution” nurtured by Syria’s Western enemies.

“Your decision to pray in this blessed mosque in Daraya, which has borne the wounds of years, has important indications… [showing] Syrians and the whole world that relying on the West and its tools transformed this city once full of life to ruin and destruction,” said Afyooni, according to a report by SANA.

“Daraya calls upon all Syrians [to say] that before you there is only reconciliation.”

Afyooni was referring to locally brokered agreements, allowing rebels who lay down their arms to receive an amnesty and return “to the bosom of the state," according to government pronouncements.

In the case of Daraya, rebels were given safe passage to the northwestern province of Idlib, which is under the sway of a coalition of hard-line Islamist groups known as the Army of Conquest.

The U.N. and opposition activists have condemned the reconciliations, saying they are the result of a government policy that forces the rebels to either surrender or face starvation of people in their area because of loyalist blockades.

Others contend that those who accept reconciliation are “disappeared” or punished by state security personnel intent on revenge.

Assad, however, insisted that “everyone knows that the state has followed through [with] its commitments to any group… so as to stop the bloodshed.” He added that those who were fighting for a “revolution” were suffering from delusions.