For residents of Syrian capital, attack comes as a disorienting, predawn barrage of light and sound

For one Damascus resident, the earliest indication of the U.S.-led tripartite strikes on the Syrian capital early Saturday morning was the sound.
"These ones had a loud roar … louder than the ones we normally hear. We're not used to the sound of these missiles," said Nicholas Zahr, a Damascus-based analyst contacted via Facebook.
Another resident, a Syrian government employee who is not authorized to speak publicly, said, "We woke up from the sound.… We thought it was thunder. We didn't get what was happening in the beginning.
"Then we saw lights of the air defenses in the sky."
Those air defenses, Syrian state media said, had intercepted dozens of missiles throughout the country, including 13 targeting the town of Kisweh, 10 miles south of Damascus, and another barrage on the central province of Homs. (The Pentagon would not say whether any of the allied missiles were intercepted.)
Yet many made it to their target.
Activists, including the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition monitor based in London and with a network of activists in Syria, said a number of military air bases and research centers had been bombed, as well as the headquarters for the Republican Guard and the army's elite 4th Division around Damascus.
It was soon over, Leith Aboufadel, a Damascus-based journalist, tweeted. The wails of air raid sirens had stopped, and "just like that, it's quiet in Damascus now."
Meanwhile, Syrian state TV showed one of its reporters, Kenan Ahmad, walking near Umayyad Square, a major stop for drivers in city. He interviewed some of those who had begun their morning drive as dawn came to the city.
"We're going around in our car to prove to the whole world that Syria is fine and that everything is fine," said one driver.
An hour later, traffic was already piling up.
