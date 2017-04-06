Key moments from the U.S.-led campaign in Iraq and Syria

U.S.-lead forces have been carrying out airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria since 2014, but had tried to avoid getting drawn into Syria’s ruinous civil war. That changed when President Trump authorized the deployment of cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in retaliation for an apparent poison-gas attack that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Obama declares a ‘red line’ in Syria

President Obama warns Syria’s leaders that using chemical weapons would be a “red line” for the United States.

Hundreds die in chemical attack

Hundreds are killed in a poison-gas attack targeting pro-rebel suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus. Obama considers military action, but decides against it after Syria agrees to sign a global treaty that bans chemical weapons.

An image released by the Syrian opposition Shaam News Network is said to show a woman mourning over a victim of a suspected gas attack in Ghouta, on the outskirts of Damascus. (Shaam News Network)

Raqqah falls

Fighters loyal to Islamic State in Iraq and Syria take control of Raqqah after battling a coalition of rival rebel groups for the northern Syrian provincial capital.

Men look at an Islamic State flag flying over the Syrian city of Raqqah. (AFP/Getty Images)

Mosul falls

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria takes control of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, before overrunning much of the northwest of the country.

An armored vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces is in flames as Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militants launch a major assault in Mosul. (AFP/Getty Images)

Iraq seeks U.S. help

Iraq asks the U.S. to carry out airstrikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Islamic State fighters drive through Raqqah, capital of their self-declared caliphate in Syria. (Associated Press)

Islamic State caliphate declared

Islamic State of Iraq and Syria announces in an audio recording that the militants have established a caliphate in eastern Syria and northwestern Iraq and are rebranding themselves as simply the Islamic State.

Thousands displaced

Islamic State drives Kurdish forces out of the Iraqi towns of Sinjar and Zumar, sending thousands of Yazidi civilians fleeing to the country’s semi-autonomous Kurdish zone.

Kurdish fighters check vehicles carrying Yazidi families fleeing from Islamic State in Iraq's Sinjar region. (Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Obama authorizes airstrikes

Obama, saying that he is acting to avert a genocide, announces that he has authorized airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq. He also confirms that U.S. cargo planes have dropped supplies to displaced civilians in the area of Mt. Sinjar who faced imminent starvation.

Bundles of meals parachute to the ground during a U.S airdrop over Iraq. (Department of Defense)

U.S. calls for a coalition against Islamic State

Obama vows at a NATO summit to build an international coalition, including Sunni Arab states, to "degrade and ultimately destroy" Islamic State.

President Obama at a news conference during a NATO summit in Newport, South Wales. (Saul Loeb / AFP/ Getty Images)

James Foley beheaded

Islamic State posts video online showing the beheading of American journalist James Foley.

Islamic State released video said to show the beheading of American journalist James Foley. (Associated Press)

Steven Sotloff beheaded

Obama orders 350 additional troops be sent to Iraq as video surfaces of the beheading of a second American journalist, Steven Sotloff.

American journalist Steven Sotloff in Bahrain in October 2010. (Mazen Mahdi / European Pressphoto Agency)

Airstrikes begin in Syria

The U.S.-led coalition launches its first airstrikes against Islamic State inside Syria.

The guided-missile cruiser Philippine Sea launches a Tomahawk cruise missile in the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy)

Kobani recaptured

Kurdish fighters, backed by U.S. firepower, drive Islamic State from the Syrian border town of Kobani after four moths of fighting.

Syrian Kurdish fighters celebrate their victory over Islamic State in Kobani. (European Pressphoto Agency)

Tikrit ‘liberation’ announced

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Abadi announces the "liberation" of Tikrit, the hometown of former strongman Saddam Hussein, although fighting and looting continue there for days.

Iraqi forces fire a rocket at Islamic State positions in Tikrit. (Khalid Mohammed / Associated Press)

Palmyra falls to Islamic State

Islamic State fighters seize Palmyra and proceed to destroy many ancient ruins near the fabled Syrian town.

A view of Palmyra after Islamic State fired rockets into the ancient Syrian city. (AFP/Getty Images)

Russia begins airstrikes in Syria

Russian warplanes carry out their first airstrikes in Syria. Russian officials say the attacks in support of Assad's government target Islamic State positions, but Syrian opposition activists say the areas hit are in the hands of other rebel factions, including some backed by the U.S.

The aftermath of an airstrike in Talbiseh, Syria. (Syria Civil Defense)

Ramadi declared liberated

The Iraqi military declares that Ramadi has been liberated from Islamic State, although a general in the western province of Anbar tells reporters that the militants still control parts of the city.

Members of Iraq's elite counter-terrorism force secure the Hoz neighbourhood in Ramadi. (Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP/Getty Images)

Sinjar recaptured

Iraqi Kurdish forces announce the recapture of the northern Sinjar region from Islamic State.

Iraqi Yazidi refugees in Syria celebrate news of the liberation of Sinjar from Islamic State. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Palmyra back in government hands

Syrian government forces recapture Palmyra with the help of Russian air power, but will be driven out again in December.

Damage inside the national museum of Palmyra, Syria. (European Pressphoto Agency)

Fallujah declared liberated

Abadi announces that the Iraqi city of Fallujah, long a hotbed of Sunni extremism, has “returned to the bosom of the nation." The fighting prompted a massive exodus from the city that overwhelmed aid workers.

Iraqi forces enter central Fallujah during the fight against Islamic State militants. (Associated Press)

U.S. says coalition mistakenly targeted forces loyal to Assad

The U.S. military admits that coalition forces carried out an air raid that mistakenly killed dozens of Syrian-backed troops on Sept. 17 in the eastern Syrian town of Dair Alzour.

Dabiq recaptured

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels retake Dabiq, dealing a symbolic blow to Islamic State, which believes the town will be the site of a doomsday battle between jihadis and their Western enemies.

Fighters from the rebel Free Syrian Army cheer during a battle against Islamic State on the outskirts of Dabiq, Syria. (Nazeer al-Khatib / AFP/Getty Images)

Mosul offensive begins

The Iraqi government, backed by U.S. airstrikes, launches a long-awaited campaign to drive Islamic State from Mosul, the group’s last major stronghold in the country.

Iraqi forces deploy in the area of Shurah, south of Mosul. (Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP/Getty Images)

Syria declares victory in Aleppo

Syria’s government declares victory in Aleppo after the evacuation of opposition fighters from the city’s devastated eastern sector. The rebels had held parts of the city — their last major urban stronghold — for nearly four years.

A Syrian man gestures in a former rebel-held district of Aleppo after Syrian government forces declared victory in the city. (George Ourfalian / AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds killed in apparent airstrike in Mosul

An apparent airstrike in western Mosul kills nearly 300 people. The U.S.-led coalition says it is investigating whether it was responsible; Iraqi officials blame Islamic State.

A man grieves for a relative found dead after an airstrike in Mosul's Jadidah neighborhood. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Dozens killed in apparent poison-gas attack

The U.S. and its allies accuse Assad’s government of carrying out an attack using a suspected nerve agent that killed dozens in the rebel-controlled province of Idlib. President Trump says the attack "crosses many, many lines" and was a consequence of Obama's "weakness and irresolution."

A Syrian doctor treats a child after a poison-gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun. (Edlib Media Center)

Cruise missiles launched into Syria

The U.S. launches more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in retaliation for the suspected poison-gas attack.