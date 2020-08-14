Los Angeles Zoo director Denise Verret re-imagines the zoo and its role in the community.

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99, and live stream on the Spectrum News App.

On March 13, the Los Angeles Zoo closed its doors to the public, losing more than half a million visitors since.



But, life inside the park continues—gorillas still have to be fed, tigers and hippos need to be cared for.



LA Times editorial writer Carla Hall got special access to the grounds, guided by zoo director Denise Verret, who has been making history herself in her first year as director.