LA Times Today: How toxic chemicals can seep into the air you breathe on planes.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

An exclusive Los Angeles Times investigation is shedding light on toxic fumes leaking into the air you breathe on planes—and airlines don’t have to tell passengers when it happens.



In recent years, there have been reports of numerous pilots nearly passing out, and hundreds of crew members and passengers were sickened by the fumes.



LA Times investigative reporter Kiera Feldman joins us with the story.