Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Share
Awards

Video:: ‘Better Call Saul’ showrunner says they think about the endgame ‘all the time’

In The Envelope’s Showrunners Roundtable, “Better Call Saul” showrunner Peter Gould talks about the discussions that take place on how best to wrap up the show.

July 16, 2019
1:34 AM
Share
Awards