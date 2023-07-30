Chief Executive Officer

WISEPlace

As CEO of WISEPlace, Brateil Aghasi has brought extensive experience in strategic operations and management to the organization during a critical period of financial losses. Her resilient leadership, shaped by an immigrant background and overcoming poverty, guided WISEPlace towards stability. Within her first five years she streamlined program operations, increasing clients served by an impressive 182% while achieving 53% financial growth.

Under Aghasi’s guidance, WISEPlace expanded programs to offer round-the-clock, low-barrier operations. Currently, the organization is embarking on a groundbreaking $30M affordable housing development, constructing 48 units of permanent supportive housing for adults experiencing homelessness and dual disabilities. Recognized as the 2020 Santa Ana Chamber Person of the Year and the 2021 California Non-Profit of the Year, Aghasi has a track record of transforming struggling companies into impactful organizations.

