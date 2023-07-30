Chad Lefteris, CEO UCI Health photo: Steve Zylius/UCI (Steve Zylius)

Chief Executive Officer

UCI Health

Chad Lefteris, as CEO of UCI Health, demonstrates exceptional leadership in advancing clinical care and spearheading transformative initiatives. He has led Orange County’s sole academic medical center, which provides advanced healthcare services, clinical trials, and plans for a second medical center to enhance specialty services. His leadership has resulted in the establishment of innovative sites like the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute and the introduction of life-saving treatments such as left ventricular assist devices and adult bone marrow transplants.

Under Lefteris’ guidance UCI Health prioritizes innovation, leading to groundbreaking technologies like the thulium fiber laser for kidney stones and the ocular/corneal disease stem cell transplant program. He addresses healthcare disparities through the launch of Federally Qualified Health Centers, providing comprehensive services to underserved populations.