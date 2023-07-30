Founder & CEO

DoGoodery LLC & Valor Bebidas

Christiane Maertens is founder and CEO of Do- Goodery and Valor Bebidas. The consulting agency partners with brands committed to creating positive change, developing initiatives that enhance lives, and addressing inequality through empathy, collaboration, and research. With years of experience in social impact strategies, she discovered the importance of integrating impact into the core business model from the start. To validate this approach, she merged her expertise in social impact strategies with her love for tequila and family agricultural heritage, leading to the launch of Valor Bebidas in 2022, with product release scheduled for this summer.

Previously, Maertens served as deputy director at the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE), overseeing a diverse network engaged in environmental education on a global scale. Additionally, she played a key role in designing the first corporate social responsibility portfolio at The Walt Disney Company, mobilizing millions of young individuals worldwide to take positive action.