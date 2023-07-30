President & CEO

Guided Discoveries Inc.

Craig Turner, CEO of Guided Discoveries, has played a significant role in the organization’s growth and success. With a background rooted in summer camp experiences, he has a deep understanding of the industry. His expertise in research and development has enhanced the camp’s programs, incorporating technology and captivating displays. His MBA has helped transform Guided Discoveries into a strategically focused operation, establishing strong partnerships and expanding into new programs.

Over the past two years, Turner has successfully navigated the challenges posed by the pandemic, implementing an exit strategy to eliminate debt and optimizing administrative positions. He has also led the organization’s fundraising efforts, securing grants, and forming valuable partnerships. With a vision for the future, he is committed to continuing Guided Discoveries’ legacy of supporting students and serving a growing number of children.