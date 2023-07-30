Chairman of the Board & CEO

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Daniel K. Walker, the current leader of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, embodies the values of hard work and service instilled in him by his family’s legacy. Taking the helm in 2002, he steered the bank through the tumultuous Great Recession, relying on tradition and experience to guide them to unprecedented growth.

With a career spanning almost 50 years, he has held various positions within the bank, mentored by his father and grandfather, learning the importance of prioritizing customer service and community responsibility. Walker has also played a pivotal role in upgrading branch offices and restoring the vintage main office, blending the old with the new. Under his leadership, F&M Bank has achieved remarkable success, surpassing $11.7 billion in assets and becoming one of the top 100 banks nationwide. The bank continues its commitment to community support, providing over $4.5 million to numerous organizations in Southern California in 2022.