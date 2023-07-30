Finalist: Alice P. Neuhauser

CFO & Treasurer

Seismic Capital Company

Alice P. Neuhauser is the chief financial officer and treasurer of Seismic Capital Company. She co-founded the company alongside CEO Steven Weinstein and President Eric White in 2019. Together they seek to generate seismic change in the way venture capital is done, for the benefit of investors and start-ups.

She is an accomplished business leader and mentor with experience across multiple industries, ranging from entertainment to tech. She helps identify and support early-stage companies poised to disrupt their respective industries. As a part of Seismic’s investment committee, Neuhauser provides insightful participation and plays a key role in developing strategic financial plans for Seismic’s portfolio companies. She manages the internal and external procedures of Seismic Capital and also handles banking, IRA, and broker-dealer relationships.