Finalist: Ashley Harris

Chief Financial Officer

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

When Ashley Harris joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (BGC of Central OC) as chief financial officer during the peak of the pandemic in May 2020, she was up for the challenge. She had the passion and skillset to ensure that the club could continue to provide service to more than 9,500 youths in Orange County during unprecedented times, and do so in a fiscally sound way.

Within her first year, Harris led the club’s finance team through a process implementation that allows the organization to perform their financials almost 100% remotely. By overseeing financial reporting, cash management, forecasting, GAAP compliance, audit readiness, and financial oversight for BGC of Central OC’s foundation, her work enables the club to provide all members with the support needed to flourish.