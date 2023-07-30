Finalist: Bharti Sattar

Lanai Road Elementary Gala 2014 (LTALLEYX2014)

Chief Financial Officer

Barnstorm VFX, Inc.

Bharti Sattar translates corporate goals into a strategic road map. She steers the team to reach milestones for sustainable growth in revenue and brand recognition while elevating opportunities for growth and quality-added shareholder value. She is well-versed in financial operations and leadership while evangelizing about reimagining “job duties” and refocusing on individual contributions, incremental change, and excellence. Sattar’s priorities at Barnstorm are talent retention, streamlining, profitability and, “outof- the-box” advancement.