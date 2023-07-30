Finalist: Darrell Cross

Chief Financial Officer

Darrell Cross is a media and entertainment executive with a broad finance and accounting background in domestic and international business across various industries including technology and telecommunications but primarily in entertainment for the past 20 years. For the past six years, as the CFO of MarVista Entertainment he has been responsible for the financial operations of a content studio with more than 2,500 hours of content and producing more than 100 movies/episodes per year.

Cross was a key executive leading sale (with the CEO and COO) of MarVista to Fox Corporation that was completed in December 2021 at a valuation in excess of $100 million. MarVista has continued to expand its external business by increasing its roster of third-party buyers and other outside partners, including foreign media companies.