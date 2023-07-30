Finalist: Evan Masyr

Chief Financial Officer & EVP

Salem Media Group, Inc.

Entertainment Evan Masyr has been with Salem Media Group, Inc. for more than 23 years and has served as the chief financial officer since July 2007. Over that time period he has been actively involved with transitioning the company from a pure play radio operator to a multimedia corporation, with approximately 30% of its revenue now coming from digital sources.

During his time at Salem, Masyr has been involved with raising $1.8 billion in capital ($1.1 billion raised as CFO). He manages a team of approximately 50 professionals, encompassing accounts payable, payroll, staff accounting, SEC reporting, investor relations, finance, treasury, risk management, internal audit, and radio traffic. Over the years, he has instituted many operational efficiencies and cost savings initiatives.