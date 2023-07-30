Finalist: Irene H. Oh

Chief Financial Officer & EVP

East West Bank

Irene H. Oh has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of East West Bancorp and East West Bank since January 2010. She joined East West in 2004 and has held various leadership roles at the bank in accounting and corporate finance. Prior to joining East West, she held positions at Goldman Sachs and at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Oh is a board member of PS Business Parks, Inc. and also serves on both the board and the audit committee of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. She received a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern California. Oh is also a certified public accountant.