Finalist: Irwin J. Jacobson

Chief Financial Officer

Blu Digital Group

Irwin Jacobson is a CPA with an extensive record of financial leadership in worldclass public and privately held larger entertainment.

He joined Blu Digital Group (Blu) in 2021 after decades in the media and entertainment industries. He excels at strategy development, M&A/integration, operational improvements and financial controls implementation. Jacobson joined Blu just after the company had secured its first round of VC investment. He was given the challenge of transforming the small start-up into a thriving organization catapulting to double-digit revenue growth in in 2021 and 2022.

