Finalist: Karsten Voermann

Chief Financial Officer

GoodRx

Karsten Voermann is GoodRx’s chief financial officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience at executive posts across a wide array of high-growth and profitable companies. His impressive professional background includes five previous positions as CFO, along with his commitment to fostering an empowering and learning-oriented environment that make him a valued leader at GoodRx.

Since joining GoodRx in February 2020, Voermann has significantly scaled the company’s financial operations, including resource allocation and implementation of key financial systems. He led GoodRx through its successful IPO in September 2020, raising over $1.1 billion in the biggest digital health public offering of the year, and has been instrumental in overseeing financial compliance and reporting as a publicly traded company and driving sustained financial growth year-over-year.