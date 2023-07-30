Finalist: Kristopher Scott

Chief Financial Officer

DRINKS

Kristopher Scott has had an illustrious career in finance and accounting spanning over two decades. After launching his career at The Walt Disney Company, he served as a senior finance executive with Lucky Brand, overseeing the company’s finance and accounting functions. Following the sale of Lucky Brand to Leonard Green & Partners, Scott served as the CFO of Topson Downs and Rachel Roy before joining DRINKS as CFO in 2018. At DRINKS, he leads teams across finance and accounting, business intelligence, operations and planning, legal, and HR disciplines. Recently Scott has been instrumental in helping to manage the company’s strategic shift toward building a scalable B2B regulatory technology solution. His strategies have kept the business thriving during organizational changes, technology investments, and the development of new business units.