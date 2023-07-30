Finalist: Scott Burrows

Chief Financial Officer

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Scott Burrows has served as the CFO of Arcutis Biotherapeutics for the past two years and as vice president of finance for the two years prior. His industry experience of capital finance, FP&A, commercial finance, treasury, and investor relations allow him to ensure Arcutis makes sound investment decisions.

Under Burrows’ leadership, Arcutis has conducted a successful initial public offering at a price of $17 per share and raised additional financing in venture capital before going public, amounting to more than $160 million. Since the IPO, he and his team have secured over $220 million in 2020 through a public offering of common stock, secured $225 million in non-dilutive debt financing in 2021, and recently raised an additional $173 million through a public offering of common stock.

