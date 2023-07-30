Finalist: Sean Cunningham

Chief Financial Officer

Integrated Capital Management

Sean Cunningham is a highly accomplished CFO with more than three decades of financial management experience in the real estate investment, development, and property management industry. He is the chief financial officer for Integrated Capital Management, a company that represents certain U.S. commercial real estate investment interests of the Disney family and numerous other affluent households around the world, as well as multiple registered investment advisors, high-net-worth individuals and foreign capital sources.

As CFO Cunningham oversees all aspects of the firm’s financial functions, including fund accounting and control, investor back office, reporting, SEC and FINRA compliance, audit and tax matters, and corporate finance activities. He is part of Integrated Capital Management’s leadership team and played an instrumental role in the launch of the company’s debut private equity real estate fund.