Finalist: Seth Chandler Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Anonymous Content

After working in banking, Seth Chandler Brodie transitioned to be the vice president for finance and strategic planning at DreamWorks Studios (Amblin Partners) where he played a key role in shaping studio strategy, projecting film and TV slates, and keeping tabs on the company’s cash position and capital sources to finance operations and films, TV, and digital, including his notable work on the $1 billion equity and debt refinancing of DreamWorks Pictures into Amblin Partners. He then transitioned to Legendary Entertainment where he was SVP of finance and strategy.

In 2021, he became the CFO of Anonymous Content, a visionary and disruptive media company that produces multi-platform premium content and boasts an exceptional client roster.