Finalist: Timothy Charles Myers Sr.

Chief Financial Officer & EVP

Landscape Development-Enhanced Landscape Management

Timothy Myers has spent the last 20 years with Landscape Development-Enhanced Landscape Management (“LDI-ELM”), taking the company from 200 employees to almost 1,200 and revenue of $25 to $140 million, surviving the Great Recession. During the 20 years, Myers has been involved with LDI-ELM as the company has expanded from North L.A. County to substantial operations from the Bay Area, San Diego, and the Las Vegas Metro. Myers helped plan LDI-ELM’s future, ensuring a multi-generational, privately- owned company.