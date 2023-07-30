Chief Executive Officer

Careismatic Brands, Inc.

Girisha Chandraraj is the CEO of Careismatic Brands, a leading medical apparel and footwear company headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. In his role, he oversees a diverse portfolio of brands and drives growth strategies across distribution, marketing, and organizational excellence.

As the company’s first non-founder CEO, he has focused on diversifying the executive team and expanding Careismatic’s operations. He is soon to unveil the company’s largest distribution facility yet, spanning one million square feet. With a background in private equity-backed consumer products businesses and experience as chief digital and marketing officer for Essendant, Chandraraj has a track record of redesigning strategies and introducing new technologies. He holds a B.A. from Boston University and an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.