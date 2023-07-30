Founder & Creative Director

The Butcher’s Daughter

Heather Tierney, founder and creative director of The Butcher’s Daughter and Wanderlust Design Studio, is a passionate designer with a love for healthy food and juice. She draws inspiration from local farmer’s markets and her cocktail bars to create unique restaurant and bar designs. Her creative agency, Wanderlust, handles residential and hospitality projects, as well as branding and identity. Notable projects include The Waterfront Venice, a beach bar and restaurant, and De La Nonna, an iconic Italian café.

Tierney’s design excellence has earned her awards and recognition, with her interiors featured in design books like Surf Shack and Dark Nostalgia. Her work embodies a blend of feminine and masculine energy, resulting in captivating and celebrated designs.