Honoree: Christopher Toumajian

(Christopher Toumajian)

Chief Financial Officer

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC

As the executive in charge of finance and people operations at a wealth management firm consistently ranked among industry leaders in growth, client satisfaction and culture, Chief Financial Officer Christopher Toumajian is an integral member of EP Wealth Advisors’ executive team.

Toumajian and his team support a nationwide network of advisors focused on helping clients achieve their financial goals while enriching the lives of those they serve and the more than 400 EP employees in its 30+ offices.

Toumajian leads EP Wealth’s capital planning, financial reporting, mergers and acquisition, human resources and real estate, and has done so through the growth of the firm to more than $18 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM). EP Wealth is a planning-focused firm, creating personalized financial plans for each client through a complete suite of offerings in investment, tax, trust, estate and more.

Prior to joining EP Wealth, Toumajian served as chief financial officer in the visual media marketing space. Previous to this role, he spent 12 years at Euronet Worldwide, a publicly traded financial services company, serving as both global controller and global treasurer. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and earned his master’s in business administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. In addition, Toumajian holds a Certified Public Accountant license.