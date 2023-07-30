Honoree: Kapil Mehta

Kapil Mehta headshots. Photo by Lauren Justice (Lauren Justice/Lauren Justice)

Chief Financial Officer & COO

Allied Digital Services LLC

Kapil Mehta is a highly accomplished, dedicated global CFO professional community member, with an impressive career spanning over 25 years in diverse industries and geographies. He is currently the CFO and COO of Allied Digital Services LLC, where he has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s lean global expansion and growth.

Mehta’s notable accomplishments include successfully navigating the challenges of expanding the company’s services to around 30 countries and the USA while ensuring compliance with international Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) standards. During 2019-2022 he led the company’s efforts to open legal subsidiaries and offices in multiple countries, responding to the expressed desire of European customers for company employees to provide services. His analysis of the GRC perspective allowed the company to establish operations in seven countries. Mehta’s contribution to the company during the COVID pandemic has been exemplary. He played a critical role in implementing a people-first policy to ensure the safety of the company’s employees. Also, he proactively implemented a work-from-home policy and proposed a hazard allowance for employees working at client sites. These actions minimized the impact on the company’s operations and revenue and reduced the attrition rate. Mehta’s ability to close major deals and projects is also noteworthy. He worked hard to close a $90-million contract from a Fortune 100 company, for example. Under his leadership, Allied Digital Services LLC has seen significant growth, with a 45% increase in employee count and a 400% rise in net income in the last two years.

Mehta’s commitment to the professional community is evident through his active participation in CFO conferences, network meetings, and speaking engagements. He shares his vast industry experience and insights at these events, demonstrating his deep knowledge and expertise. He is also a Gartner/Evanta LA CFO governing body member and recently moderated the Gartner LA CFO summit in November 2022. He has spoken on cybersecurity and lean global expansion multiple times, highlighting his ability to stay abreast of the latest industry trends and innovations.