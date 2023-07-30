President & CEO

Robbins Brothers

Marc Friedant, the chief financial officer- turned-CEO of Robbins Brothers, has demonstrated remarkable leadership and resilience throughout his tenure. Despite joining the company in 2018 he quickly faced unprecedented challenges, including a global pandemic and a management buyout. Under his guidance, Robbins Brothers achieved its highest EBITDA in history and successfully repositioned itself to meet the needs of the modern world. With over 30 years of diverse experience in various industries, including jewelry, food products, and beauty,

Friedant possesses a unique ability to identify growth opportunities amidst obstacles. His swift transition to the CEO role during the pandemic showcased his adaptability and compassionate leadership, resulting in strong sales and profitability performance. His unwavering commitment to both the company’s success and its associates makes him an exemplary CEO.