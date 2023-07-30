Founder & CEO

Stay In The Game

Mona Andrews, Esq., is the founder and CEO of Stay in the Game, which provides work opportunities for caregivers, and Executive Financial Enterprises, Inc., an international business process outsourcer named in the “Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses” by Diversity Business.

She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Southern California and admitted to practice law in the Supreme Court of the State of California. Her experience includes conducting international political research in Rome, where she facilitated interactions between dignitaries, academics, and government officials. As a philanthropist, Andrews co-founded the Everychild Foundation, an esteemed group granting annual funds to children’s charities. She has held positions in the Young Entrepreneurs’ Organization, served on committees for Cedars Sinai Medical Center, and been a longstanding member of the Pacific Council on International Policy.