CEO (Managing Partner/Member)

Athletic Propulsion Labs, LLC

NJ Falk is an award-winning creative, journalist, and serial entrepreneur specializing in emerging luxury, fashion, and lifestyle brands. She holds key positions as the founding partner and managing partner of Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL), a luxury performance athletic footwear brand, and as a co-founder and “chief mentorpreneur(tm)” at The Forward Female, a consulting and creative agency for female entrepreneurs.

With deep involvement in the fashion and creative community, Falk serves in various executive roles. She has been recognized for her contributions to the e-commerce industry and has been honored by notable brands. She utilizes her extensive experience to share insights on women’s challenges in business and personal life. Holding degrees from NYU, Falk continues to be a driving force in the industry with her upcoming apparel brand launch.