Nominee: Ali Firoozi

Throughout his 27-year career in finance, Ali Firoozi has consistently demonstrated impactful leadership. Starting at Washington Mutual (WaMu), he rose to the position of VP and initiated training programs for senior managers, emphasizing leadership development. Transitioning to The PAC Group, he assumed a leadership role, guiding an international team of finance professionals and supporting the company’s remarkable growth. Additionally, he serves on the advisory boards of Paladin Capital, Qvantum, and The PAC Group, leveraging his leadership skills and expertise to benefit these organizations.

Within The PAC Group, Firoozi expanded his responsibilities to include overseeing technology projects, talent acquisition, HR, and administrative teams, streamlining operations and implementing a new BI reporting platform for enhanced visibility and expense management. All of this was achieved while managing global teams during challenging times.