Nominee: Chris Allen

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Keck Medicine of USC

Chris Allen, interim CFO for Keck Medicine of USC since February 2023, oversees financial operations for the entire health system, including strategic investments, revenue cycle management, and board reporting. He also manages USC Care Medical Group’s finances and collaborates on clinical practice operations with the CFO of the Keck School of Medicine. His expertise has driven improvements in revenue cycles, financial forecasting, and equity distribution alignment between the health system and USC.

During the pandemic, Allen played a crucial role in securing CARES Act funding for hospitals and ensuring continued patient care. As a supportive and visionary leader, he fosters a culture of growth and innovation. Throughout his career, he has introduced new roles and processes, leaving a positive impact on organizations.