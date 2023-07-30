Nominee: Danielle Nagao

Project Access headshot - Danielle Nagao, Chief Financial Officer - 10/5/21. (Photo By Joshua Sudock) (Joshua Sudock/Joshua Sudock)

Chief Financial Officer

Project Access

Danielle Nagao is an exceptional chief financial officer with a background in both the nonprofit and corporate sectors. Previously at Deloitte she joined Project Access, a nationwide organization supporting vulnerable communities, where she has served as CFO for over three years. Her expertise has brought transformational changes to the organization, enhancing business acumen, human capital, and technological capabilities.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID, Nagao’s oversight of people operations and technology has enabled the company to adapt and meet the evolving needs of communities across the nation. She is an innovative thinker who embodies the qualities of a CFO, focusing not only on fiscal resilience but also on fostering human capital and community development. Nagao sets a commendable example for CFOs prioritizing both financial and altruistic resiliency.