Nominee: David Lich

Chief Financial Officer

Dynamic Real Estate Partners

David Lich, CFO of Dynamic Real Estate Partners, possesses over 30 years of financial expertise in the real estate sector. With a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a juris doctor degree, he has held CFO positions at four real estate companies, overseeing financial operations and strategies. As CFO of Dynamic since 2012, he leads finance functions including accounting, project financing, loan administration, human resources, and IT. He ensures the alignment of budgets, cash flow and assets for each project, conducts feasibility projections, and maintains strong relationships with partners and industry professionals. Lich’s leadership drives growth, optimizes operational performance, and improves profitability. The industry has gone through many changes, but he continues to serve clients and stakeholders to ensure success.