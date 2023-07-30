Nominee: Jake Howard Schreiber

Chief Financial Officer

Johnson-Peltier, Inc.

Jake Schreiber is a seasoned finance professional and the CFO of Johnson-Peltier Inc. With over a decade of experience at the company and four years as CFO, he is known for his people-first leadership style and dedication to operational improvement and efficiency.

In the past 24 months, he has led major initiatives at Johnson-Peltier, securing an SBA CDC/504 loan for business growth and overseeing large-scale construction projects. His strategic leadership has resulted in maintaining key customer relationships and achieving impressive financial results. Under Schreiber’s guidance, Johnson-Peltier has improved its closing processes, cash flow management, and received industry recognition with NECA Electrical Excellence Awards. He is known for his outstanding work ethic, deep understanding of the construction industry, and commitment to driving business growth while fostering a positive work culture.