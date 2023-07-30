Nominee: Kameel David Farag

Chief Financial Officer

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

Kameel D. Farag is a highly accomplished CFO with a diverse background in business and finance. With a degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara, his career began with humanitarian work abroad before joining Amgen, Inc. Over a decade he played a pivotal role in expanding the business in established and emerging markets. His contributions included overseeing acquisitions, launching medicines in new countries, and generating over $3 billion in annual revenue.

Joining Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 2018, Farag improved financial processes and helped reshape the company’s image on Wall Street. In 2021, he became CFO of Aspen Neurosciences and successfully raised $150 million in Series B funding while securing a $40 million credit deal with SVB. He oversaw the company’s growth, including the establishment of a new manufacturing facility and a team expansion.