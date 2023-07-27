Nominee: Nancy Hejran

Chief Financial Officer & COO

Clipper Corporation

Nancy Hejran, the CFO & COO of Clipper Corporation, has made significant contributions to the company’s growth and culture. Recruited by the founder and CEO, Lina Hu, Nancy quickly established a strong partnership with her. She took on the vacant CFO and COO positions and implemented essential changes, including building a finance team, creating standard operating procedures, and improving company culture. Her efforts resulted in a 300% revenue growth, reaching $74 million.

During the pandemic, Hejran and Hu implemented a strategic plan that prioritized employee well-being and maintained business success. Her expertise in supply chain management also allowed Clipper Corporation to meet the high demand for PPE and adapt to changing customer needs. Her dedication to employee engagement, cybersecurity, and safety further solidified her impact on the organization.